Michael “Mike” Culver spent nearly 10 years at Ivy Tech Community College before his untimely death on May 18 at the age of 59, but his family and friends are determined his memory – and his love for the College’s students – will live on through years of scholarship support for future learners.
During his years in Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service area, Culver worked in many capacities at four different instructional sites/campuses. His roles included serving as an adult basic education instructor at the Miami Correctional Facility, assistant director of Admissions at Ivy Tech Peru, associate director of Student Support and Development and student advisor at Ivy Tech Wabash, and academic advisor at the Kokomo Campus.
After his death, his wife, Cheri Culver, and their family established the Michael Culver Memorial Endowed Scholarship. This month, in honor of Mike’s birthday on Sept. 26, donors can celebrate Mike’s life, and increase the scholarship fund’s impact on students, by adding a memorial contribution to the more than $12,000 already collected.
“Our family cannot even begin to share our appreciation and love to everyone who visited, called, texted, sent cards, and loved us in the weeks following Mike's untimely passing,” said Cheri Culver, a school psychologist who serves students in the Wabash-Miami Area Program special education cooperative. “We also want to thank everyone for their generous donations towards the scholarship in Mike's name.
“Mike's humble servant heart would not be able to comprehend how much he was loved by others. This scholarship shows exactly how much he was respected in this community,” she continued. “Mike loved working for Ivy Tech and working in the Wabash, Peru, and Kokomo communities. He was very intentional about his outreach to others through his faith and his career.”
Reflecting Mike’s interests, the Michael Culver Memorial Scholarship is earmarked to support returning adult students who are seeking technical certificates or associate degrees from the School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering, and Applied Technology. It’s open to students at least 24 years old who are attending classes fulltime at Ivy Tech sites in Kokomo, Logansport, or Peru.
Contributions may be made at https://impact.ivytech.edu/mikeculver . For more information about the scholarship fund, contact Kelly Karickhoff, executive director of resource development for Ivy Tech Kokomo, at kkarickhoff@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5501.