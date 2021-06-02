Last week, the Kokomo School Corporation Board of School Trustees appointed a long-time school official to the superintendent’s position.

Assistant Superintendent Mike Sargent was promoted to superintendent at a special session last week. Sargent will replace outgoing superintendent Jeff Hauswald, who accepted a superintendent position with Monroe County Community School Corporation in Bloomington earlier this year after filling the role with KSC for 11 years.

Joined by his wife and family, Sargent thanked the school board for its decision following the vote last Monday.

“It’s humbling,” Sargent said. “I didn’t anticipate to be emotional, but I am a little bit. This is a huge honor and, of course, a huge responsibility.”

Sargent has spent his entire professional career with Kokomo schools. A Kokomo graduate himself, Sargent served in various positions within the school corporation, beginning as a special education teacher at Maple Crest Middle School before moving onto the same role at Kokomo High School in 2004.

Sargent later served as principal and assistant principal at Bon Air and Central Middle schools, interim principal at Kokomo High School, and director of student programs and evaluation for the school corporation in 2014.

While serving as a principal, Sargent was instrumental in Central Middle School and Kokomo High School being authorized as International Baccalaureate (IB) and Middle Years Programs (MYB) schools. While principal of Kokomo High School, the school was authorized in the IB Diploma and IB Career-Related (CP) programs under his leadership.

Sargent also was instrumental in the creation of student exchange programs with schools in Costa Rica, England, Spain, and the Navajo Nation.

In 2015, Sargent was named assistant superintendent of KSC.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

As director of student programs and evaluation and assistant superintendent, Sargent was involved in the creation of a number of programs, including the implementation of an evaluation system for staff, the Graduation Pathways program, the expansion of a college preparation course for students, and he provided support for the creation of the Transformation Zone at Bon Air Elementary, Bon Air Middle School, and Pettit Park Elementary.

The search for a new superintend began earlier this year after Hauswald notified the school corporation that he would be accepting the role of superintendent with Monroe County Community School Corporation on July 1.

Hauswald’s contract was set to expire in 2023.

Hauswald commented positively on Sargent’s promotion and said he would work toward a “smooth transition.”

“The hiring of the superintendent is one of the core responsibilities of the Board of School Trustees,” Hauswald said. “Now, as the outgoing superintendent, it is incumbent on me to work assiduously to create a smooth transition, one that provides the necessary support, communication, and preparedness which creates the conditions that help Dr. Sargent lead this district in the way he best sees fit. Personally, having Dr. Sargent as a colleague these past 11 years, I am confident the district is in great hands. I wish Dr. Sargent and the entire Kokomo School community much continued success in the coming years.”

Board of Trustees President Crystal Sanburn said the board, with the help of Dr. Terry McDaniel from the Indiana State University search team, who helped the board with screenings and interviewing potential candidates, conducted “extensive research” before selecting Sargent as superintendent.

“Dr. Sargent is a Kokomo High School graduate and has spent his entire professional career working for the Kokomo School Corporation,” Sanburn said. “We were searching for someone who could carry on the innovative programs that have been introduced and implemented during Dr. Hauswald’s 11-year tenure. And who better than the assistant superintendent who has been profoundly involved both with the planning and implementation of many of those programs? This board is confident that Dr. Sargent is ready to lead Kokomo Schools.”

Sargent’s contract, effective July 1, comes with a salary of $141,500.