Russiaville Man Faces Rape Charge

Today, a criminal investigation by Indiana State Police Detective Michelle Jumper led to William A.J. Neer, 29, Russiaville, facing criminal charges for rape and sexual misconduct with a minor.
Neer already was being held in the Howard County jail on related criminal charges stemming from an investigation conducted by the Russiaville Police Department.
Last Friday, Detective Jumper initiated an investigation after a 15-year-old Howard County girl reported to the Russiaville Police Department that Neer allegedly had raped her. The attack purportedly occurred earlier in the day at a Russiaville home.
Detective Jumper’s investigation revealed that on Feb. 7, 2020, Neer allegedly committed sexual acts to the teen against her will. Neer and the 15-year-old girl knew each other.