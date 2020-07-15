More than five years after the saga began, a judge handed down a sentence in the case against a former Howard Superior II court reporter.

Last week, Boone Superior I Judge Matthew Kincaid sentenced former Howard Superior II court reporter Rachael Roberts to three years of supervised probation after she was convicted of three felony-level counts of theft (one level 6 felony and two class D). That probation comes with stipulations relating to a $9,476 restitution she was ordered to pay back to Howard County.

The sentencing brings to a close the case against Roberts, who stood accused of over-charging the county $9,476 for transcription work while she worked for Howard Superior II.

Portions of Roberts’ sentence carry stipulations relating to how quickly she pays the county back for the funds she was convicted of stealing.

According to court documents, if she “pays the full restitution before the end of three years, the probation shall become non-reporting at whatever point the restitution is fully satisfied without a monthly user fee. Should [Roberts] pay the entire restitution within one year of the date of this judgment the court would in addition to making probation nonreporting consider a motion for alternative misdemeanor sentencing.”

The case stems from an investigation that began in early 2015 when then-Howard County Sheriff Steve Rogers, Detective Greg Hargrove, Auditor Martha Lake, and Howard Superior I Judge William Menges met regarding suspicion that Roberts was overpaying herself for trial court transcriptions. An ensuing investigation found that Roberts was overbilling “much more than allowed by law,” and those funds were drawn from the Howard County general fund. The allegations of overbilling revolved around three distinct cases on which Roberts worked.

At the time of the overbilling, Roberts worked under Howard Superior II Judge Brant Parry. As a court reporter, she was responsible for the court’s payroll. In a 2017 interview, Parry said the cases originated from another court, and he said he wasn’t aware of the overbilling until search warrants were issued for the case in 2015.

“I want to say at that time it had my stamp on it, which means my office manager, which was her, stamped the payrolls,” said Parry in 2017. “I know she was getting paid for doing transcripts, but I don’t go down to the clerk’s office and count the pages that she typed and do the calculations.”

The case changed hands multiple times, both in terms of which police agency was investigating the allegations of overbilling as well as which entity would prosecute the matter. In April 2015, the case was handed off to a special prosecutor because Howard County Prosecutor Mark McCann knew Roberts personally.

Roberts eventually was charged by that special prosecutor in 2017, and the case was then transferred out of Howard County to Boone County.

In late February the case went before a jury in Boone County, which eventually convicted Roberts of all counts.