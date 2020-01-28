Robberies, drugs, guns, and teen deaths: Area’s last three shooting deaths involve teen victims

A deadly trend has reared its head in Kokomo. The lives of some of the city’s youth are intersecting with drug culture and firearms usage.
The trend has become apparent in Kokomo’s last three shooting deaths. Each of those victims was a teenager — with the youngest being 15 — and, perhaps more shocking, so too were the shooters.
Now those involved in the local criminal justice system, from police to judges and prosecutors, are searching for answers as to why the trend arose and how to stem further deaths.
The first specific instance of the trend became apparent on Dec. 8. That day 15-year-old Dalton Fisher died in a shooting. The circumstances of the shooting, according to court documents, involved him attending an alleged drug deal with his sister, 22-year-old Kyli Fisher, at Lincolnwood Apartments.
Prior to this death, Fisher and his sister were at the location to sell marijuana. During the deal, the suspects allegedly pulled a firearm in an attempt to rob the Fishers. Two 14-year-olds were arrested in connection to the crime. One 14-year-old male faces a charge of attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury (level 2 felony), and the other teen male has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury (level 2 felony). Another teen, Tyshaun Gregory, also has been charged in connection with the crime. At the time Gregory was 17, but since then he’s been charged with murder. On Jan. 24, he turned 18.
Then, less than a month later, another shooting rocked Kokomo. On Jan. 2, shortly before 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to St. Vincent Hospital Kokomo. There they found 16-year-old James Gray Jr. with a gunshot wound to his chest. He had been driven to the hospital after being shot during a drug deal that turned into a robbery.
This time a 15-year-old was charged in connection with the robbery, and on Jan. 17 the Howard County Prosecutor’s office leveled a charge of murder and a level 2 felony charge of robbery resulting in bodily injury at 18-year-old Jeremiah Neal.
Less is publicly known about the third teen death, which occurred on Sept. 23, 2019. KPD officers responded to the area of Taylor and Longview streets for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers located 19-year-old Dayshon Sanders lying in the street. He’d been shot several times and died of his injuries.
Two individuals fled the scene, according to KPD. The department previously asked the public to help identify the owners of two bicycles that were left at the scene. No arrests have been made yet in the case, but police said Sanders was a suspect in a shooting that occurred two weeks prior to his death.
Another incident garnered similar attention earlier this month. On Jan. 5, KPD officers were dispatched to Studebaker Park in reference to individuals waving guns around and enticing individuals into a fight.
The individuals in question left the scene when officers arrived, but officers located a backpack containing two handguns with extended magazines and a mini AK-47 pistol at the park on a picnic table.
Officers eventually made multiple arrests in relation to the incident, with those arrested ranging from 17 years old to 20. Multiple charges of criminal organization activity, a level 5 felony, were handed down in relation to the incident, in addition to charges for possession of a handgun without a permit and dangerous possession of a firearm (both class A misdemeanors).
Charges from the Studebaker Park incident were indicative of a point made about current trends by Howard County Prosecutor Mark McCann. He said loosely-organized groups participating in crime is becoming more common.
“From my perspective I see more of gang-related activity. I guess you could call it organized. I’m not sure how organized it is, but there’s more gang-related crimes or affiliation with gangs … It wasn’t really something where this gang has moved into town, and there’s territory, what you would customarily associate with gang activity,” said McCann. “I see more gang affiliation. How organized? That is yet to be seen. It seems that these are related. You’re seeing two and three people, four people, involved in robberies that have gone bad and end up with someone dead.”
The new norm?
According to local officials, such a string of teen-shooting deaths is far from the norm. McCann said the issue of juvenile violent crime appears to be on the rise. The issue, he said, was that juveniles are engaging in drug robberies with firearms in tow.
“I would agree that there is an increase in juvenile crime. There is, more importantly, an increase in violent juvenile crime, and there is an increase in gun-related crime including juveniles,” said McCann. “I’ve been here for almost 30 years doing this, and this is not the norm. Whether this is the new norm or not, I’m not sure. But yes it’s definitely increased, and the offenders are getting younger and more violent.”
Jeff Lowry, a Howard County deputy prosecutor responsible for dealing with juvenile crime, agreed.
“There’s definitely more guns on the streets with younger kids … These things are happening late at night, early in the morning,” said Lowry. “They’re getting them off the streets, and there seems to be a lot more guns on the street. And these kids are getting them. I’m guessing for pretty cheap. Maybe they’re trading for guns or something, but there’s definitely more guns on the streets with young kids.”
The issue of firearms in general was already on KPD’s radar, and Chief Doug Stout said proactive measures were underway to deal with firearm-related crime, albeit not simply for crimes involving youth.
The department has partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and now an ATF agent is staffed with KPD full time, supplementing local criminal investigations. That effort was already bearing fruit, said Stout.
What to do
As the issues that have become more apparent in recent months are dealt with by the criminal justice system, some are hoping to find ways to curb the problem.
Within the local juvenile court operated out of Howard Circuit Court, officials are putting hope in the recently-enacted uniform truancy policy that’s taken effect in each of the area’s five school corporations.
The initiative began last August, and it quickly upped the number of truancy referrals made to the local courts. These referrals can involve both parents and students alike, and Juvenile Referee Erik May said he hoped truancy referrals could act as a catch-all to get services to area youth before they make decisions that would forever damage their lives.
“In juvenile court, we can only treat and help the youth and the families who come to court,” said May. “What we’ve tried to do is cast a larger net, like with the uniform truancy policy. One of the good things about that policy and my motivation for pushing that and encouraging the schools to adopt it was … not to get more kids and families involved in the system but to identify at-risk youth and get them connected to service providers in the community because truancy is going to be, a child may present for truancy, but it can be indicative for a lot of other things.”
Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray said such services could be the key to waylaying juvenile criminal activity, effectively cutting it off at the knees as such behavior develops.
“What we’re trying to do is provide necessary services, assistance, help, and accountability for kids before they get into dangerous situations,” said Murray. “That’s addressing if they’re in the drug culture in any way or if they’re committing other crimes that expose the community or themselves to danger. A lot of times if they’re not going to school or they’re being truant at school, that’s a good indicator they need help and services.”
Once they’re in juvenile court, May said he also ensures youth in the system are participating in extracurricular activities. Such involvement, he said, helps to fill younger individuals’ time in more productive ways.
But the issue won’t be totally up to the courts either, as several officials indicated.
KPD Major Brian Seldon said it still will be up to families to safeguard their children. Parents, he said, need to be vigilant about their children’s whereabouts and activities. And the community as a whole may need to step up to help with the effort, too.
“It’s kind of like hitting home that these kids, the victims, are becoming younger, and the alleged perpetrators are becoming younger,” said Seldon. “It’s just sad. Hopefully we can work together and get this all figured out and come together to find out what’s going on and what we can do to help the youth and these teens.”