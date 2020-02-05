The City of Kokomo has announced that Thomas “T.J.” Rethlake has been named as its new city attorney.
Rethlake has been lead attorney for The Nice Law Firm’s Kokomo office and has worked as a deputy prosecutor for the Howard County Prosecutor’s office since 2013.
“We are excited about bringing T.J. on board as city attorney,” said Mayor Tyler Moore. “He and his family have served the community for decades. He will be a good addition to our administration.”
Rethlake earned his Juris Doctor in 2012 from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law after obtaining his Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Finance from Butler University in 2008.
“I’ve lived in Kokomo for nearly my entire life, so it is certainly an honor to serve as the next city attorney and to work alongside our dedicated mayor as we strive to make Kokomo stronger, safer, and more successful,” Rethlake said.