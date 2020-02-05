Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow late. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Some sleet may mix in. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.