Restaurateurs adding new pub downtown

A new watering hole soon will be added to the downtown community, and its owners say it will be a place where “everybody knows your name.”

Dubbed Cooper’s Pub, the bar and grill will offer a new place for the community to eat, drink, and be merry downtown. Located at 113 E. Sycamore St., Cooper’s Pub will serve a variety of drinks and food, with a special emphasis on the latter, according to part-owner Rich Knight and Manager Cooper Rollins.

Rollins said the location and size of the building on Sycamore Street, which formerly housed Wings Etc., granted a chance to provide good times for the people of Kokomo.

“The opportunity for a building this size, it just brings a lot of things to the table for us to expand on what we’re already used to do doing,” Rollins said. “So we’re going to give it a shot and see what we can see pull in with live music.”

Knight, who formerly lived in Kokomo, is a partner in three other restaurants — Burlington Boathouse in Burlington, Ind.; The Dock off Old U.S. Hwy 231 in Lafayette; and Rossville Water in Rossville, Ind. — said that the menu will start simple with typical bar food, such as wings, burgers, fries, and fried fish, before expanding once the operation is up and running.

For drinks, Cooper’s Pub will have 20 beers on tap with a variety of brews, which Rollins hopes to bring in from other Indiana breweries like Sun King, Bad Dad Brewing, and more. Domestics will be available as well.

While the food and drinks will be the main draw, Collins and Knight said a plethora of events will be held at Cooper’s Pub once open. Live music will be planned for every Saturday, and there will be karaoke nights, open mic nights, and special events for holidays like St. Patrick’s Day and Mardi Gras, among others. The alley outside of the building provides space for live acoustic music and a beer garden, with monthly corn hole tournaments both in the alley and inside during the chillier months.

For trivia lovers, game nights also will be on the schedule.

A pool table, darts, and a Golden Tee golf simulator will be available for entertainment as well.

The basement of the building, formerly known as The Cellar, also will be utilized by Cooper’s Pub with a fully-stocked bar for a more relaxing atmosphere or for game nights, Knight said. An adjacent room will be used to host birthday parties, meetings, and other private events.

Knight said that once Cooper’s Pub opens, he wants customers to feel like it’s “their bar” and “feel welcome no matter what.”

“I believe there’s an untapped scene (in Kokomo),” Knight said. “Some of the bars have been here forever, and they’re very local. And they just do this one thing, and that’s all they do. They don’t venture out to do something differently, and it’s the same people who have been going there for decades, essentially. I think there’s a lot of people who want to come out but don’t go to those places because it’s more cliquey … We don’t want to be that way.”

Knight and Rollins are joined by Rob and Tammy Cooper and Pam Wentworth, also partners in Cooper’s Pub.

Renovations are underway for Cooper’s Pub. Rollins hopes to open in early June.