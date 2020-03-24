Restaurants form ‘Great American Takeout’

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on the nation’s food-service industry as many restaurants adjust to offering only curbside and delivery options.
Many communities are responding by making an effort to order carry-out and delivery from their favorite restaurants to alleviate the recent economic pressure that many small, local businesses are facing. And now restaurants across the country have united and formed the Great American Takeout, where consumers are asked to participate in supporting their community by ordering out on Tuesday, March 24.
Wings Etc. is participating in The Great American Takeout, and customers can order their “Wing Madness” special with .69 cent regular or boneless wings and .69 cent 20-ounce fountain drink through delivery or curbside pickup at participating stores.
“This movement is a great opportunity to support your local small businesses and their teams during this incredibly difficult time,” said Rob Hensmann, Wings Etc.’s CEO. “This is just an example of the American spirit and how our communities always come together during adversity.”