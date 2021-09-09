Residents voice concerns over ARP spending plans

There was excitement and concern Aug. 30 when the Kokomo Common Council voted to advance an ordinance appropriating funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

The city received a whopping $19,893,216 from the federal government in COVID-19 relief. Half of the fund is eligible for use this year, and the other half will become eligible next year.

Christine Paszkiet, president of the Howard County area of the League of Women Voters, said she thinks the money could be transformative in helping local businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

“To a small organization, a relatively small amount of money is huge,” Paszkiet said.

Paszkiet said she would also like to see Kokomo reward people working on the frontlines of the pandemic, as both a thank-you and an incentive for them to keep working.

The federal government has strict guidelines on exactly how ARP funds can be used. The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s website details requirements for how local governments can use the money to support the community where it has been impacted by COVID-19. This includes funneling money into local businesses and jobs, replacing lost revenue for public services, stabilizing the local economy for households and businesses, and investing in infrastructure like sewage, water and broadband.

Despite designating the use of ARP funding, the Treasury Department website says the conditions of the fund are kept loose enough that local governments can use the money where it will count the most.

City officials are not yet sure where Kokomo’s ARP fund will be designated. Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said he has general ideas, but he wants to continue forward with open dialogue.

“With some of the projects we have in mind, we don’t have definite numbers as to what the costs will be, which is why we’re hesitant on listing projects with projected amounts,” Moore said.

The city’s reluctance to list project ideas has some concerned. Jennifer Johnson, a member of the local League of Women Voters, said she would like to see the city helping landlords. However, one of her main concerns is that even if the city uses part of the ARP fund to forgive renter debt, many local tenants and landlords will not realize that help is available to them.

“[The city] is not being transparent or letting the public know how it will work,” Johnson said.

Paszkiet is also worried eligible people might not realize they can get help from the fund. She said she has concerns the city might accidentally overlook some areas where residents or businesses need extra support.

“We asked that they provide a forum for input, and they don’t seem to be taking that to heart,” Paszkiet said. “We’d like for people to be able to ask for help.”

Moore said he might consider listing ARP funded projects on the city’s website as they are decided on, and he plans to notify businesses, individuals and nonprofits when funds are made available so they can apply. He said disbursement of the fund will be handled similarly to Kokomo’s disbursement of the CARES Act that provided the city with COVID-19 relief last year.

Moore also will make quarterly reports at the Kokomo Common Council meetings to update the community on where the money is being spent. Project ideas will come from the mayor’s office, and Moore will meet with up to four council members biweekly to discuss projects being funded by the ARP fund.

A previous ordinance to appropriate the ARP fund was tabled in July to give the council more time to study it. The previous ordinance detailed that a designated group of four council members would meet with the mayor to discuss the ARP fund.

In August, a new ordinance was introduced that allows any four council members to attend the meetings and removed a provision that required a council member to sign off on the meetings. Moore said this will allow different council members to be involved and make the process similar to appropriating other funds in the city’s budget.

Corbin King, attorney for the Kokomo Common Council, said it is important to remember the ordinance must still be passed at the next council meeting. He said without the ordinance being implemented, the specifics of how the ARP fund will be distributed are premature.

The current ordinance will be read and voted on for a second time at the next Kokomo Common Council meeting on Sept. 13. Moore said people are free to reach out to his office or to the Kokomo Common Council for more information.

“Folks are always welcome to give me a call or shoot me a text or email with any questions or concerns they may have,” Moore said. “The door’s always open.”