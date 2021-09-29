Residents unhappy with damage to yards, sidewalks

John Belty payed 50% of the cost to put new sidewalks in his neighborhood on Mulberry Street this summer. Now, those sidewalks have been torn to concrete shreds.

The Northern Indiana Public Service Company has been working to update Kokomo’s natural gas system. The project was supposed to span most of 2020 but ended up delayed due to the pandemic.

In a copy of a letter sent to NIPSCO customers in 2020, the company states the work will lead to enhanced safety, reliability, and less future maintenance work. The letter also states the company would likely need to shut off customers’ gas, move their meters, and potentially dig in their yards, but promised to restore anything that was disturbed.

Belty said he and his neighbors are concerned because the construction on their street seems less safe than in other areas like Superior Street, and he has lost a large amount of money on his landscaping because it was destroyed. He is upset the construction crew did not use machinery like a Ditch Witch that would have saved residents’ yards.

“You can’t tear up concrete and just patch it up. I asked for code approval, but the city engineer never brought documents,” he said. “I spent thousands on landscaping and exterior work. I think the city has an obligation to protect people paying taxes.”

In an email, NIPSCO Project Communication Lead Megan Henning said since the majority of pipelines are underground below streets and roads, the update is going to cause road closures and digging.

Henning said it is NIPSCO’s responsibility to restore the area after the work is finished.

“When we are nearing the end of our system upgrade work, we will put things back in order,” Henning said. “It is our responsibility to repair or replace any portion of streets, sidewalks, driveways, yards, etc. disrupted by our work.”

Henning said there are a series of steps in renovations: temporary patching, which helps with safety during the updates; permanent paving, which is the final replacement once work is finished and can take three to four weeks after the update; and lawn repair, including filling holes, using topsoil, and reseeding.

“This clean-up process may take us several weeks to complete once the system upgrade work is done in an area location,” Hennings said. “NIPSCO thanks the community and our customers for their patience as we complete this important system upgrade work in the city of Kokomo.”

Mayor Tyler Moore affirmed the cleanup is NIPSCO’s responsibility, and anyone who has had work done to their yards and feels like it was not cleaned appropriately should contact him or Kokomo Street Systems Manager Jon Pyke.

“They are supposed to come in, fill the gaps between the walk, and reseed it,” Moore said. “I would encourage folks who had work done in front of their yards to call [with concerns].”