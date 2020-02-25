Residents oppose solar fields

Donning red shirts emblazoned with “STOP BIG SOLAR,” residents from eastern Howard County turned out en masse to oppose a proposed solar field that could encompass up to 4,000 square acres of land.
As of now, details about the proposed solar fields are scant. What is known is that two companies, Ranger Power and Engie, are in the early phases of locating landowners in the Greentown area that would be open to leasing their property for use in the solar project. That prospect, much like the wind farm debate several years ago, had the area’s residents turning out for the second-straight meeting of the Howard County Commissioners to oppose the proposal.
Among them was Jensen Renbarger, who lives east of Greentown with his wife and child. He said he purchased his property from an area farmer who has agreed to lease his other property for use by one of the solar companies. As such, if the project moves forward, his home will be almost completely surrounded by solar arrays.
“This solar project will surround three sides of my home,” said Renbarger. “If this goes through the way that Engie has presented to us, I will see solar fields and barb-wire fencing out of every window in my home.”
In 2014, Greentown resident Johnathan Sanders dealt with the prospect of a wind farm being built directly across from his home. Sanders told the commissioners last week that his property wasn’t currently being targeted by either solar project, but he feared such a move could occur in the future. As such, he said he hoped the commissioners would stop any such proposal just as they did just a few years ago.
“My home is right across the road from what was to be the site of an industrial wind turbine reaching into the air 450-feet tall, until our county commissioners wisely modified the setback requirements that kept that installation from happening,” said Sanders. “I haven’t had the opportunity before to say so publicly, but I would like to say to the board, thank you. Thank you for the work you did to look out for our interests in that area … We are hopeful to receive similar support in the matter of the industrial solar field.”
According to Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman, both projects are in their earliest stages. Right now, Wyman said both companies are approaching landowners to determine if there is enough property-owner interest to accommodate the solar arrays. He said if there is enough property-owner interest, then the companies will need to determine if there’s a buyer on the market for the energy that would be generated by the solar fields.
At this point, no request has been made to county government for the projects, but Wyman said that point would come, and he vowed it would be done publicly so all those involved would have the opportunity to voice an opinion.
“We have encouraged both companies to meet with people in eastern Howard County that are not only participating in the project but also those that would be impacted by it so they could have discussions, share information, and make sure everybody has a full understanding of what the project may be,” said Wyman.
At this stage, it’s unclear where exactly the solar arrays may land. Wyman said it’s also unclear how long it will take before the projects will need government approval.
“It really depends on how quickly the company could determine if they have a viable project. It could take them another 30 or 60 days or another six months,” said Wyman. “I don’t know how quickly they are able to move on their end to determine if they have a viable project and/or how quickly it takes them to sell the power in the private market. With that being the case, until we get the proposal, I’m just not sure how long that will be. From our standpoint it will be a month-long process to get through because of the amount of public hearings that we’ll have to have and all the various things that need to be figured out and negotiated.”