Rescue mission offers shetler from the cold

Those needing shelter from the cold can seek refuge at the Kokomo Rescue Mission.
The nonprofit offers 24-hour shelter 365 days a year for men, women, and women with children. Along with providing shelter, the rescue mission offers free grab-and-go meals from 12 to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. daily from the dining room door on the east side of the building.
On Friday, Feb. 5, to Monday, Feb. 8, warm beverages and snacks will be available throughout the day in the dining room. Masks are required, and social distancing will be enforced.
The Kokomo Rescue Mission is located at 321 W. Mulberry St. Call 456-3838 if shelter is needed.