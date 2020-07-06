Rescue mission offers relief from the heat, box fans

The Kokomo Rescue Mission is preparing for high temperatures in the forecast for today through Thursday and will be opening its dining room to those needing relief from the heat.

The dining room will be open from 8 to 5:30 p.m. those days, and cold water will be available to those in need. No food will be allowed in the dining room, and masks are mandatory.

Grab-and-go meals will be available at the concession stand in the parking lot from 12 to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5 p.m.

The rescue mission’s residential living and emergency shelter is open 24 hours a day, with new guidelines, for anyone needing shelter.

The shelter also has box fans available for those who qualify. For information, call the mission at 765-456-3838.