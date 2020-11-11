Howard county Republicans swept the floor last week.

Every county position, from commissioner to surveyor, that was up for grabs this election season was nabbed by Republicans. Last Tuesday, Republican candidates celebrated their wins with both fellow office-holders and their friends and family at Elite Banquet Center during an election watch party.

County council at-large

Three Republicans and one democrat ran for the county council at-large position, and the former were successful in securing the three seats that were up for grabs.

Long-time council incumbent Jim Papacek secured 14,619 (23.88 percent) votes. Political newcomer Daryl Maple garnered 15,921 (26.01 percent) votes, and Howard County government figurehead Martha Lake took a whopping 18,867 votes (30.82 percent). The lone Democrat, Warren Sims, nabbed a respectable 11,804 votes (19.28 percent), but failed to secure a seat.

Howard County Commissioner District Two

The Howard County district two race was among one of the earliest contested races called on election night.

Incumbent commissioner Jack Dodd retained his seat against democrat Rick Emry last week. Dodd garnered 24,989 votes (63.97 percent) to his opponent’s 14,076 (36.03 percent).

Dodd was caucused in as district two commissioner to replace Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore at the beginning of this year. During his speech to GOP members after the race was called, he highlighted his respect for Emry throughout the election season.

“Thank all of you,” Dodd said. “First of all, I want to thank God for this opportunity to serve the citizens of Howard County. I also want to thank Mr. Emry who just sent me a text for this victory. So I’m going to thank him, too, for a race well ran.”

Treasurer

Incumbent treasurer Christie Branch held onto her position last week as well. Branch defeated her opponent, Ed Foster, garnering over double the amount of votes to secure her spot in office. Branch had 26,729 votes (68.50) to Foster’s 12,292 (31.50 votes).

Unopposed Races

Republicans also won in several uncontested races last week, for multiple positions.

Incumbent coroner Steve Seele retained his spot with 31,570 votes. Dave Duncan nabbed the county surveyor position with 31,017 votes. Superior Court Three Judge Doug Tate also retained his seat in the courthouse with 31,680 votes. Lake’s replacement as auditor, Jessica Secrease, also ran unopposed, gaining 31,082 votes.

Incumbent circuit court Judge Lynn Murray was the lone victorious democrat last week, retaining her position with 23,498 votes.

Despite her party sweeping nearly all of the positions that were up for grabs, Howard County GOP chair Jennifer Jack said that the election season had been polarizing at times but that the county was headed in the right direction.

“I just want to say again how proud I am of all of you and the campaigns you all ran,” Jack said. “We were positive. We’re going to take Howard County continuing in the right direction. Please stay positive. This election season has been tough on people. It’s been negative at times. We’re in kind of a dark season of our lives. COVID has impacted a lot of us. This election season has been extremely polarizing. So while I’m extremely proud of you and I want to celebrate this night for days to come and into next year, please be mindful of everyone’s feelings and opinions going forward. And I’ll repeat something that I said at our Elephant Dinner, ‘Republicans, be a light. Go be a light.’”

In total, 40,950 people voted in Howard County. 12,084 people voted straight party Republican, and 5,723 people voted Democrat.