Republican county council at-large race now contested

The first contested primary has emerged in this year’s local election cycle.
Local farmer Daryl Maple has filed to run as a Republican for the three available at-large positions on the Howard County Council, making him the fourth candidate to do so thus far. Now, the Republican council at-large race officially is contested, setting up a contest among a mix of sitting at-large council members, the political newcomer, and another currently-serving official in Howard County government.
Maple was the latest to file in the at-large race, and he enters the foray as a lifelong resident of Howard County. This marks his first run at public office.
“I’m going into this with the idea that I need to learn a lot, but at the same time my desire is to help keep the county on budget and fund things and make sure we continue to make the county grow, become stronger, and become an advocate for Howard County as a whole,” said Maple. “There’s a lot of good people in the area here. It’s a good town, and I want to make sure we continue to enhance it and move forward.”
Maple works on his family farm on the southeastern portion of Howard County. Maple Farms GP stands on the same property Maple’s great grandfather purchased about 90 years ago. While the operations of Maple Farms GP have changed over the years, having formerly dealt in livestock such as cattle and hogs, the family farm primarily focuses on grain now.
Alongside his father, brother, and two cousins, Maple has worked on the farm for the last 13 years following his graduation from Purdue University in 2007. There he earned a degree in agriculture economics.
Within the family business, Maple both works the books and the field.
“Typically, what I do is I’m kind of a mix of both,” said Maple. “I’m outside working on projects, doing things out on the field, but then I also do about half of my time in the office helping to do bookwork and accounting and making sure things look good on the back end side of things … Right now I’m kind of in an understudy role, but I’m understanding the business with the idea and intent that, at some point, I will take over the reins and do the marketing of grain and help with the insurance and the back end, paying people and stuff like that.”
Maple said he was approached by sitting Howard County Councilman At-Large Stan Ortman to run. Ortman announced recently he would not seek reelection this year.
“I just want to continue the great work that the council have done and Mr. Ortman have done,” said Maple. “I want to continue that. I think it will be a learning curve to see how they operate since I’m new to the whole arena here, but I believe I’m a fast learner, can pick up on it quickly, and use my skills in risk mitigation and how to handle the ups and the downs of the market and take that from the private sector to the public arena as we look at trying to help fund all the different organizations that are within the county.”
In the primaries, the other Republican candidates seeking to advance to the November ballot are sitting at-large council members Jeff Stout and James Papacek. Howard County Auditor Martha Lake also is running for an at-large seat on the council.