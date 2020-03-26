Registration open for June and August class starts at Ivy Tech

KOKOMO – Registration for classes that begin June 8 and Aug. 24 is open at Ivy Tech Community College and the admissions staff at Kokomo and Logansport are available by phone and email Mondays through Fridays to help prospective students get ready to start class.
“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ivy Tech has closed all buildings until further notice, but that doesn’t mean Ivy Tech isn’t working for our students and our communities,” said Theresa Murphy, vice chancellor for Student Success and Enrollment Services for Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area. “The College continues to operate and deliver virtual instruction wherever possible and we are working to ensure additional services to students are available including advising, testing, financial aid and business office operations.”
Members of the enrollment and admissions team are available to answer questions by calling 765-459-0561 in Kokomo and 574-753-5101 in Logansport or emailing at kokomoadmissions@ivytech.edu. For other Ivy Tech questions, email askkokomo@ivytech.edu .
Kates Brommeland, admissions director for Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area, noted that with its expanded list of eight-week courses, Ivy Tech is offering more options for people to “kick-start their journey to a better future.”
“It means students can pick the start date that best fits their schedule to begin – or resume – the college education that can prepare them for better and higher-paying jobs,” she said.
Brommeland added that many students have had great success in eight-week courses. “The format allows students to concentrate on fewer courses at a time while working to complete certificates and degrees more efficiently,” she said.
The increase in eight-week course opportunities also supports Indiana’s Workforce Ready Grant program, which pays for training for qualified students in selected high-demand areas. Ivy Tech Kokomo now offers certificates and technical certificates covered by the WRG in more than 30 career fields in the areas of information technology and business services, transportation and logistics, health sciences, advanced manufacturing, and building and construction.
To learn more about course options and scheduling, visit www.ivytech.edu. Applications can be made online at www.ivytech.edu/applynow.