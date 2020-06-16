Red Cross testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time

The American Red Cross announced it will test all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to donors.

This testing will provide insight into whether donors may have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus. An antibody test screens for antibodies in blood, which are formed when fighting an infection, like COVID-19. An antibody test assesses whether one's immune system has responded to the infection, not if the virus is currently present.

The COVID-19 antibody test is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, including COVID-19. Those who feel unwell are asked to postpone their donation. Individuals who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should not present to donate until they are symptom-free for 28 days and feeling well and healthy.

To schedule an appointment and to see a list of donor locations and dates in Howard County, click here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive. A number of drives are scheduled for Kokomo and the surrounding areas in the coming days, including a drive tomorrow, June 17, at Shiloh United Methodist Church from 1 to 6 p.m.

In addition, the American Red Cross and Cedar Fair theme parks are partnering to offer a free Cedar Fair park ticket to those who come to donate blood at select blood drives.

The Cedar Fair ticket offer will be available on Thursday, June 18, during a blood drive at Chapel Hill Church, 2600 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, from 12 to 6 p.m.

This drive comes as the Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Blood and platelet donations are always needed, but especially during the summer months when donations tend to decline,” said Julie Brady, donor services executive for the Red Cross Indiana-Ohio Blood Services Region. “The Red Cross is grateful to blood donors for coming together to support patients during this challenging time. Giving blood is a great way to help take care of each other during the pandemic.”

Those who donate at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to participating U.S. Cedar Fair parks, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and other restrictions may apply. The partnership with Cedar Fair includes 10 parks across the U.S. with a goal of increasing blood and platelet donations during the summer months when donations decrease but the need remains constant.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.