Recovery Coalition expands access to addiction treatment at Howard County jail

Through a grant from the Indiana Sheriff’s Association, Howard County Jail has partnered with addiction services, mental health services, and local hospitals to provide treatment to inmates with substance abuse disorders while incarcerated.

The grant, worth $4.5 million, is being dispersed through Quality 360 Healthcare Alliance. The grant will be divided between 11 counties, including Howard. The grant will pay for new case managers, mental health counselors, classes and materials, and provide extra funds for medically-assisted treatment for inmates.

To organize the use of the grant money, a Recovery Coalition was formed that includes representatives from Community Howard Behavioral Health, Turning Point, Quality 360 Healthcare Alliance, Community Howard Regional Health, the Howard County jail, and the chief probation officer for Howard County.

According to Jamey Whitaker, a coordinator at Turning Point, the grant will provide access to different services for inmates.

“It’s a grant to work on medically-assisted treatment in the jail,” Whitaker said. “More or less, it’s a grant to provide various levels of services, providing mental health counseling, group treatment, peer support, and transitional services. It’s helping identify people that would benefit from the various services.”

Whitaker said that the programs are guided by the Recovery Coalition, and the coalition will assist in providing services to inmates both during and after their time in jail.

While the programs like peer support and transitional services already have begun, Howard County jail Captain Robin Byers said that the Coalition is still in the process of building the program and establishing new counseling classes through the grant, including Moral Recognition Therapy, the Matrix Model for Substance Use, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Motivational Interviewing, and a life skills class. The latter will focus on topics such as managing funds, parenting, occupational readiness, anger management, and effective communication.

Each class will have a maximum of 24 participants, split evenly between male and female inmates, in order to guarantee as much one-on-one counseling as possible.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

With the new funds, Byers said each inmate will be evaluated based on their individual needs.

“We’re trying to put together a path of what inmate does what because one inmate may take a different path than one that just came in,” Byers said. “Somebody that’s only going to be here for a short amount of time may take a different path than somebody that we think is going to be here for a really long time.”

Byers said that for inmates battling addiction, the programs begin before even entering the jail. The inmates meet with a peer counselor for an interview, and based on that interview, the inmates will be scheduled for different programs on a case-by-case basis. And Byers said the initial interview will be as up-front as possible.

“We used to just ask inmates, ‘Do you take any substances that are not prescribed to you?’ Now, we just flat out ask, ‘Do you use heroin? Do you use methamphetamine? Do you use alcohol? Do you use prescribed drugs?’ That way, we can pull that report and say, ‘OK, this person has a heroin addiction. Let’s see what path he needs to take or she needs to take to help with this addiction.’ We’re doing everything we can do for this person when they come in to help them with their addiction and mental health.”

According to a press release from Quality 360, case managers will meet with inmates individually to not only provide services in the jail but also prepare for transitions after the inmates are released, such as scheduling medical and counseling appointments, assisting with housing and transportation, and assisting with insurance applications.

Byers said the long-term goal for the program is to marry the services the grant provides with inmates’ terms of probation as determined by Howard County judges.

“We can look if inmates start this program in jail, they’ll be able to continue the program on the outside and see if it can work once they’re released,” Byers said. “We ask, ‘How can this best serve them to get them out of jail and into the programs once they are released?’”

The other counties to receive the grant were Clinton, Kosciusko, Tippecanoe, Delaware, Madison, Grant, Brown, Owen, Randolph, and Vanderburgh.