Recorder’s office close to the public; employees still on hand remotely

The Howard County Recorder’s Office is closed to the public, but employees are available and will continue working utilizing remote capabilities and staff rotation to limit exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
Jennifer Jack, Howard County Recorder, wants the public as well as the mortgage and title industries to be confident that all records are still being recorded as normal. Documents are being accepted via U.S. Postal Service, e-filing, and using the drop box located at 220 N. Main St.
For title searchers and public searchers, people may continue searches remotely using Laredo or Tapestry. Please visit the Howard County Recorder’s Office website for more information regarding these services at www.howardcountyin.gov/administration/recorder. Further, staff is available to take phone calls during our normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Howard County Recorder’s Office will accept checks deposited into the 220 N. Main St. drop box for any copies, which can be emailed, faxed, or mailed to customers as needed. The recorder’s office encourages the use of its escrow account at this time for this purpose.
During this time of national crisis, the Howard County Recorder’s Office will continue to work closely with the Recorder’s Association, The Indiana Land Title Association, mortgage and title companies, the Howard County Auditor’s Office, Howard County Assessor’s Office, and all of our local and state government agencies to assure that it continues prompt and efficient services.
Jack expressed her gratitude for the leadership of all of the elected officials at this time “who will continue to work together for the best interest of the public.”