Racism is trauma

A lot of people are talking about critical race theory (CRT) of late.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita recently led 20 fellow state attorney generals in a pushback against the U.S. Department of Education and proposed grants for American History and Civic programs that taught CRT. In Texas, the Senate passed Bill SB-3 that would allow schools to ignnore race and racism. Even in Kokomo, CRT is a hot topic amongst passionate Howard County citizens.

But what is CRT and why are White people so afraid of it?

CRT isn’t new. It’s been around since 1970’s.

“The laymen’s term for it is about acknowledging that racism exists, that it is a construct that our society is kind of built off of,” said former IU-Kokomo women’s basketball coach Nicole “Colie” Shelwick, who recently was named as an assistant coach at Loyola University Chicago.

“The importance of CRT is that it should be educating our young people, our society about [racism] so that we don’t repeat these patterns.”

When attending college in South Carolina, Shelwick was assaulted by a police officer in an instance of mistaken identity. The moment was an awakening for her.

“I was so ignorant at the time because I didn’t grow up that way,” she said. “I didn’t understand. Because I was a survivor of police brutality it got me interested in African-American history. I started to educate myself more.”

She would go on to become the director of IUK’s Black Student Center.

So what has brought CRT to the forefront much to the ire of conservatives across the country? Shelwick attributed it to George Floyd and a summer of unrest during 2020.

“[People] didn’t know it had a name,” she said. “We were all bored in our houses because of Covid and saw George Floyd right out in front of us. It was thrown in our faces.”

There is a misconception that CRT is out to divide the country, and that CRT brands white people as the enemy. It does no such thing. Shelwick said that CRT neither discredits the origins of the country or its founding fathers. Instead it asks that people consider the role that Black people have played in the country’s origins and its growth, that people think about and acknowledge that many of the country’s systems have been built with racism ingrained into them.

“CTR is an acknowledgement that America has made some mistakes,” said Shelwick. “How do you fix it? Educating your people. Let’s acknowledge it, acknowledge how much we have changed over the years and let’s make sure it doesn’t happen again. It’s educating people so we are better as a United States of America.”

Some examples of inherent racism in the country’s systems come in the form of microaggressions. A microaggression is something that is said or done with or without the intention to discriminate.

For example, a bank might deny a housing loan to a Black person who wants to move into an area considered White, an employer might pass over a job application based on the applicant’s name, crossing the street to avoid a person of color, even asking a Black person if you can touch their hair—something that might be intended as a compliment—is considered offensive.

Ultimately, the microaggressions add up to a constant burden carried by people of color from one generation to the next.

“Racism is trauma for us,” Shelwick said. “It is a ton of trauma. Every time we encounter a microaggression, or a name calling that has very negative connotations, or unfair treatment because of the color of our skin, or we don’t get an opportunity because of the color of our skin or because of the names we were given at birth. You start to hate yourself. Those are traumas.”

“That’s why there is a push for therapy in the black community,” she said. “I’m in therapy and I recognize how much racial trauma I’ve dealt with over my lifetime and I carry that. It’s such a burden. So when you get this angry black woman or you get these blow ups it’s because of the years and years of trauma. Racism is an aspect that just sits on us all the time that we haven’t expressed because we will be looked at differently or treated differently or lose an opportunity because of it.”

Shelwick sees a lot of hope despite the work that needs to be done. She credits Generation Z for their fearlessness and willingness to speak up.

She also is thankful for the White allies that have stood alongside Black people during Black Lives Matter marches and events. She hopes more White people will educate themselves about critical race theory and the Black experience, and that means reading and listening to Black people, not White experts who are interpreting the message.

“The George Floyd incident put a watching eye on something that has been happening for years,” Shelwick said. “We are glad people are starting to acknowledge it and we can’t stop now that things are getting back to normal and we aren’t as bored as we were when we were locked down. We have to make sure we continue to push the needle forward and all of this starts with education, not seeing [Black efforts for equality] as us hating the country—we don’t hate America. We want to be here and we want to be a positive part of it. But we also want to be acknowledged as if we contribute to society because we do.”