Public invited to provide feedback on new Indiana congressional districts

A series of meetings across the state will allow Hoosiers to have a voice in Indiana’s redistricting process.

On Aug. 6-7 and Aug. 11, each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts will host a meeting focused on redrawing district lines. The state is required to redraw districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Indiana House of Representatives and the Indiana Senate based on the results of the recently completed census.

While no meetings will be held in Kokomo, Howard County residents have the option of traveling to Lafayette or Anderson on Aug. 6 (10 a.m. at each city’s local Ivy Tech campus) or to Indianapolis on Aug. 11 (1-3 p.m. in the House Chamber at the Indiana Statehouse).

Other meetings will occur in Ft. Wayne, Valparaiso, Elkhart, Columbus, Evansville, and Sellersberg.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola), chair of the House Committee on Elections and Apportionment, will chair the redistricting meetings in the north, and State Sen. Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute), chair of the Senate Committee on Elections, will chair the meetings in the south. Wesco and Ford are expected to co-chair the central Indiana meeting.

"Public input on redistricting is extremely important to the map-drawing process," Ford said. "We look forward to hearing from Hoosiers from all over Indiana during these meetings."

"I believe it is always important for the public to be involved in the governmental process,” said Jennifer Jack, chairwoman of the Howard County Republican Party. “The redistricting meetings are no different. Legislators look forward to hearing input directly from their constituents. And I am confident that with that input and the statistics provided by the latest census, both will contribute to a map that will continue to meet all statutory and constitutional requirements.”

The Howard County Democratic Party could not be reached for comment.

Ivy Tech campus meeting room information will be updated as it's available on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov. Meetings will be livestreamed and archived at iga.in.gov. Indiana residents will also have the option to draw their own district maps online and submit them for consideration when census data is released on Aug. 16.