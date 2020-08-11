Protests from labor unions spark change from dealership

Protests from the North Central Building Trades Labor Unions and the UAW prompted those building a car dealership in Tipton to rethink their strategy.

At Academy Chrysler in Tipton, local union members gathered on July 21 to express their displeasure with the non-local and non-union labor that was being used to build the car dealership owned by Rex Gingerich, who also own McGonigal Buick GMC and Button Dodge-RAM in Kokomo.

According to IBEW Local 873 business manager Mike Young, the protest came about after local workers discovered that non-union, non-local labor was being used to build the dealership.

However, according to Gingerich, the build was underway without local union labor as early as January, seven months before negotiations between himself and local union workers began. Gingerich hired a general contractor to handle the build, and he claimed he wasn’t aware the contractor decided to go with non-local, non-union labor.

Custom Facilities Inc. was leading the effort to find workers to build the dealership. Although Gingerich said he requested local union labor to be used for the construction of the dealership and gave Custom Facilities Inc. the names of local contractors he had relationships with, local union labor was not used.

“I let him know with all the projects we’ve done in Kokomo, we’re always using local union labor,” Gingerich said. “I let him know of that desire and that it’s definitely a huge priority of mine. Obviously he didn’t quite understand, and he thought that he did protocol. And it was just a huge miscommunication. That is what it boils down to.”

According to Gingerich, talks between himself and Young began in early July when Young contacted him about non-local and non-union workers being hired.

“The problem was not only that it was non-union and we didn’t get a chance to do that, it wasn’t even local labor,” Young said. “They brought electricians out of Indianapolis to do it, and a lot of our contractors didn’t even get a chance to visit the project. That was our main concern because we solicit the business that we build. We’re very loyal to them. That was the complaint.”

Young helped organize a protest at the build site in late July and was joined in support by North Central Building Trades and the UAW. Union members from Fort Wayne, South Bend, Indianapolis, and Columbia City also joined the local unions to protest the dealership.

“Since we had the protest, since I utilized some support that I had with UAW, we’ve completely flipped that project around,” Young said. “It is now 100-percent union. They stopped the project, kicked everyone off the project that was on it and brought our craftsmen on site. It’s a very favorable outcome.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Gingerich said that the first union labor hired was J&J Electric, and that deal was finalized before the protest occurred on July 21. He reported that even though months of work had been done by the non-local and non-union labor, many local workers will get their chance to work on the project.

“But some of the different aspects of the job hadn’t even started yet,” Gingerich said. “There’s been no painting done, no tile laid, so there’s a lot of different aspects of the work that hadn’t even been done. Some of the local union laborers are going to get in on 30 percent of their trade, 100 percent of the trade.”

Jamie Fife, a business agent with Local 440, said part of the outrage was directed at the fact that Gingerich portrayed himself and his business as pro-union but made decisions related to his business as decidedly not pro-union.

“We’re here to defend our brothers and sisters of the union trades,” Fife said during the protest. “How do you take a union product and try to sell it to the union when you’re using all non-union labor? We’ve been in talks with him. We’re getting promised a lot, but we’re not getting shown a lot. Therefore, this is the next step. The owner told us how important it was to build this union. Well, when he gave this job to the general contractor, it wasn’t important to them at all because it was all about dollars and cents.”

Young said that using local union labor to build businesses was imperative to investing in the community, as the workers who build those businesses use that money within the community.

“The banks we build, we put our money in,” Young said. “The credit unions we build, we put our money in. The restaurants we build, we spend our money at. And the ones we don’t build, we don’t, as the workers spend the money they earn in the local community. They pay taxes here, support our infrastructure, our schools, and our small businesses. Out of town workers take their money with them and spend it where they live.”

According to Young, local craftsmen from IBEW, pipefitters, and operator engineers and laborers have begun working on the project. There is no estimate as to how many jobs the build will create or when it will be completed.

However, Young said some of the other craftsmen still are negotiating with Gingerich before starting work at the site.

According to Gingerich, FCA expressed interest in building a dealership in Tipton in late 2016.

“The whole idea of having a dealership in Tipton started back then,” Gingerich said. “It’s been quite a long process, getting zoning and everything with Tipton County and getting all that going. Probably about a year-and-a-half ago we started working with Custom Facilities Incorporated. They build a lot of dealerships all over the country and have done a lot of work with FCA. From that point it was very helpful for us to work with them since they’ve done a lot of stuff for FCA.”