The Howard County Treasurer’s Office is reminding residents that property tax bills are being mailed.
The bills were mailed on April 13, with the first installment due May 10. Payments can be made in person at 220 N. Main St. Room 226 on the second floor of the Howard County Administration Center from 8 to 4 p.m. or online at www.howardcountyin.gov by clicking “Pay Property Taxes Online.”
When searching for a parcel fill out only one of the three search menu options for best results.
Payments also can be mailed to Howard County Treasurer, Lockbox A49 P.O. Box 2589, Fort Wayne, IN 46801-2589. This address will be located on the bill and is the Lock Box Processing Center the treasurer’s office utilizes in partnership with Star Financial Bank.
Payments can be made at these local banks: First Farmers Bank and Trust, BMO Harris, Community First, First Bank of Berne, and Star Financial. Property owners will need to have their current tax bill(s) to make this payment.
In addition, there is a drop box located at the 220 N. Main St. location in Howard County Administration Center where payments can be dropped. It is located on the outside wall to the right of the Main Street entrance and is available 24 hours.
Questions can be directed to 765-456-2213 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. These dollars are used to keep governments, police departments, fire departments and schools functioning properly.