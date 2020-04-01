Property tax bills can be paid multiple ways this year

Property tax bills are scheduled to be mailed April 9, with the first installment due May 11, and the Howard County Treasurers Office is reminding taxpayers that their office currently is closed to the public. However, the bills can be paid online, by mail, at area banks, or at the office’s drop box.
To pay online, visit www.howardcountyin.gov and choose “Pay Property Taxes” in the quick links on the left side of the page. When searching for a parcel, fill out only one of the three search menu options for best results.
In addition, payments can be mailed to Howard County Treasurer, Lockbox A49, P.O. Box 2589, Fort Wayne, IN 46801-2589. This address will be located on the bill and is the Lock Box Processing Center the treasurers office utilities as part of its partnership with Star Financial Bank.
Payments also can be made at these local banks: First Farmers Bank and Trust, BMO Harris, Community First, First Bank of Berne, and Star Financial.
Please note, taxpayers will need to have their current tax bill(s) to make this payment. Also be aware that, as a part of the COVID-19 regulations, bank lobbies may be closed but if a drive-through options should be open.
Taxpayers also can drop off payment at the Howard County Treasurers Office’s drop box at 220 N. Main St. at the Howard County Administration Building. The drop box is on the outside wall to the right of the Main Street entrance.
Questions can be directed to the office at 765-456-2213 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.