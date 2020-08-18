Professional sports banned: American Legion Post 6, VFW Post 1152 ban professional sports on TV due to kneeling

Professional sports games won’t grace any of the TVs at American Legion Post 6 and VFW Post 1152 this fall as the organizations both voted to ban them.

At Post 6, the decision was made after the executive board became dismayed at the increase of professional athletes kneeling during the national anthem. The board held a vote on July 15, and it was unanimous. As veteran-founded and run organization, legion commander Bob Ronk believed that the ban was the right move for Legion Post 6.

“It’s all the publicity about sports team not standing for the national anthem,” Ronk said. “It’s crossed onto all national sports except golf, and they don’t have a national anthem. Kaepernick was a solo event. Then it just got bigger and bigger until this year. Everyone has rights. It’s not about people’s rights. It’s about the veterans here. They fought for the flag, and the veterans on the executive committee voted that if people didn’t want to stand for that, that’s their right to do that. We just don’t have to watch their sports.”

Now, golf is the only professional sport that will be televised at Legion Post 6.

Members of Post 6 cited the disrespect felt among members from professional athletes that have knelt during the National Anthem. According to board member Jerry Mitchell, the decision to ban professional sports was one that was rooted in the constitution of the Legion.

“This is a veterans club,” Mitchell said. “Everybody that’s a member here served in the military in one branch or another. But we also have Sons, which their father, grandfather, great-grandfather, as long as they served in the military can join as a Son. But the main thing is that we’re a veteran post. Our decree starts out, ‘For god and country.’ We said we don’t like them kneeling during the National Anthem. They’re pro athletes. They make millions of dollars. If they can’t respect the United States, then we don’t need to watch them.”

Members of Legion Post 6 said the vote has received little pushback and has, in fact, been commended by other legions.

“I’ve not had any pushback from any of the veterans or even the Sons of the Legion,” Ronk said. “I believe other Legions have voted on the same matter. We had a state tournament here this past weekend for golf, and we got just about unanimous support for what we were doing. And some of them said they were going to take it back to their Legion.”

Last week, VFW Post 1152 also voted to ban professional sports. Around 30 VFW members voted, and the decision was unanimous, according to VFW 1152 Commander John Meeks.

Meeks said that the ban will not ban all professional sports but only the ones where players were shown kneeling. Meeks said the post also banned playing NFL two years ago.

“We’re just a bunch of old veterans,” Meeks said. “We just don’t believe that’s the proper way to protest.”