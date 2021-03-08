Procession planned for firefighter who passed away due to COVID-19

Details of the funeral and procession plans for a firefighter who died of COVID-19 last week have been announced.
According to a release from Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396, the viewing and funeral for Captain Marty Myers will be tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church. Immediately following the viewing, Meyers’ last call of service, along with firefighter’s honors, will be performed in the church parking lot. A procession is set to leave the church at 5 p.m.
The procession will leave the church onto Indiana 26, and then turn north onto Albright Road, before turning onto Center Road and then back toward Indiana 931. The procession will then turn onto Lincoln Road and onto Home Avenue to Boulevard Street. The procession will stop at the Kokomo Fire Department Station 6, at 1717 E. Boulevard St.
Meyers passed away last Thursday after a battle with COVID-19.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb directed that flags be flown at half-staff on Tuesday in honor of Meyers.