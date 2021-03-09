Procession for KDF Captain Meyers to begin

The funeral procession for the late Kokomo Fire Department Captian Marty Meyers is set to begin soon, starting at Crossroads Community Church.
The procession will begin Immediately following the Meyers' viewing. Meyers’ last call of service, along with firefighter’s honors, will be performed in the church parking lot. A procession is set to leave the church at 5 p.m.
The procession will leave the church onto Indiana 26, and then turn north onto Albright Road, before turning onto Center Road and then back toward Indiana 931. The procession will then turn onto Lincoln Road and onto Home Avenue to Boulevard Street. The procession will stop at the Kokomo Fire Department Station 6, at 1717 E. Boulevard St.
Meyers passed away last Thursday after a battle with COVID-19.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb directed that flags be flown at half-staff today in honor of Meyers.