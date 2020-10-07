Perspective Photos / Provided
SUPPORT — More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. On Saturday, Primrose of Kokomo raised more than $1,000 this year to support the cause. Primrose Pathfinders had a team of 24 staff and residents walk at the community. This was the 14th year for team captain Joni DeLon to participate.
“I live for the day when we can have a white flower for the first survivor,” DeLon said.