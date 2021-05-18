Possible PPP fraud being investigated at apartment complex

At one apartment complex in Kokomo, some residents appear to have netted over $100,000 through COVID-19 relief, which now is being reviewed by the Kokomo Housing Authority.

Eight residents at Apperson Way Apartments in Kokomo are listed as applying for federal funding through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on a federal public records site, with six listed as claiming the funds and receiving a combined $104,163 through the program. The funds were assisted through different financial lenders, all of which were based out of state.

According to Kokomo Housing Authority Executive Director Derick Steele, the agency began reviewing a number of “concerning” issues regarding public housing tenants receiving but not reporting PPP funds last week. Residents, he said, whether they were housed through Section 8 or public housing programs, were required to report all income. If the income reported doesn’t line up with public records, in this case, PPP loan documents, the KHA will take action to either recoup the money or terminate assistance.

The tenants at Apperson Way Apartments who applied for the funding — or whose names were used to apply for the funding — were listed as having various small businesses and occupations. One person was listed as being a barbershop owner, while another was a beauty salon owner. Other jobs listed included “general freight trucking,” “wholesale trade agents and brokers,” and “support for road transportation.”

Mary Erb, who was listed as the beauty salon owner, was the only resident who was able to be reached for comment by the Perspective. When asked about the salon and her PPP loan, she said she neither owned a salon nor received the $20,833 she was listed to have received on the public records site.

“No, I don’t work at one (beauty salon) either,” Erb said. “I’m on disability.”

Ten applications were filled out with names of Apperson Way Apartments tenants. Two residents were shown to have applied twice. Of the applicants, nine of the 10 were listed as the sole proprietors of the business that received the loan, with one listed as an independent contractor. Each business was listed as having only one job retained — or one employee — according to the records.

The residents who were listed as applying for, receiving, and accepting the funds were:

• Anthony Starr, barbershop, $20,833

• Rometemeia McKnight, other support for road transportation, $20,833

• Rickea Patton, other support for road transportation, $20,832

• Yuvonca Wilson, wholesale trade agent and broker, $20,832

• Channel Hunt, general freight trucking, $20,832

• Mary Erb, beauty salon, $20,833

Two residents applied for funding, were granted it, but the site showed that they had not accepted it. Those residents were:

• Javon Leflore, caterer, $20,833

• Jerry Wilson, barbershop, $20,832

Patton and McKnight were shown to have applied twice. They were shown as both receiving the PPP funding in one application and not receiving the funding in the other.

According to online records, the approval dates for the funding were between March 23 and April 28 of this year.

Steele said the housing authority reviews all public records for residents’ income, and he said an investigation is being launched into possible PPP fraud at KHA residences.

“Let’s say they (the residents) were to report to the housing authority zero income,” Steele said. “And then they make an application for this loan, claiming they own a small business and claiming that they need $2,000 for monthly income to supplement what they lost, $2,000 per month … Their option there is to claim the $2,000 in income on their assistance, and their rent would change accordingly. Or they probably want to seriously consider returning the loan if they don’t have that income. I mean, obviously, people committing fraud are committing fraud.”

PPP funding became available to public businesses last year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help businesses, self-employed workers, and other agencies maintain payroll for their employees.

The recipients of every dollar of PPP funds are available online, with a complete list of the applicants, the amount applied for, the amount received, the business type, the loan’s approval date, and the funding lender.

“We are aware of these issues,” Steele said. “And I will say, at the onset, there appear to be one or two that immediately stand out that we don’t believe the resident tenant are responsible for. So that’s a concern. So that’s why I don’t want to give any impression that, ‘Oh yeah, we’re going after tenants.” We’re reviewing what we have access to.”

Representatives from the Bradley Company, which manages the Apperson Way Apartments, declined to comment.