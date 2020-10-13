Poll workers encourage straight-ticket voting, voters say

Howard County voters expressed concern last week after they said they were encouraged to vote straight ticket by poll workers during early voting.

One of the voters, Alexandra Daniels, said that a poll worker at the Howard County Government Center on Thursday encouraged her to vote straight ticket and to disregard the rest of the races on the ballot, which raised concern of poor training and bias stemming from clerk’s office employees who work the polls.

Daniels said the woman who gave her the ballot said, ‘’Just vote straight ticket.” Daniels questioned the employee, and she said she was given the same answer two more times. At-large voting and school board voting, which is not included on a straight-ticket vote, never was mentioned to Daniels by the employee.

“As I got to thinking about it, I thought, ‘What if people don’t really understand how to fill out the ballot without someone giving them instructions?’” Daniels said. “And I got worried that maybe someone would just check that box for a party and move on. I think it’s very important that people vote and that people get their voices heard through their vote. Or, if we vote in a way that we didn’t intend to based on poor instruction, that that doesn’t happen.”

After voting, Daniels posted on social media about the incident, and at least three others stated that they also had been told to vote straight ticket by poll workers.

Before voting begins, poll workers are trained to explain ballots to citizens at election centers. This training includes an explanation of how to vote straight ticket if one chooses and also a reminder that the county council at-large and school board races are not included in a straight-ticket vote.

Howard County Clerk Debbie Stewart defended the integrity of her workers and said that voters have a certain amount of responsibility for being aware of how the process works and to “read the ballot.”

“The voter has to take responsibility,” Stewart said. “If I walk up there and get my ballot and someone was telling me, ‘All you have to do is vote straight party and don’t worry about the rest of it,’ when I get to that booth, if I do that, that’s on me.”

According to Stewart, poll workers are trained before voting begins to help the voters if they have questions and to explain the process of straight-ticket voting. In 2015, the law for straight-ticket voting was changed, excluding at-large positions from being included in straight-ticket votes. There are three options to vote straight ticket: Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian, meaning that for every race, aside from at-large positions, both at the city and council level, votes will be sent to the party of their choice.

Stewart said that she has spoken to her employees about the situation told them to not encourage voters to vote straight-ticket. Ultimately, however, Stewart said that there were “no consequences” to the situation.

“The only thing I can do is pull them away from working that table. Everyone in that vote center, as well as these other vote centers when they open, this is going to become an issue as well. Because then they (poll workers), when they have their vote centers open, they will have to be trained as well on explaining it,” Stewart said.

This is not the first problem to plague the clerk’s office in recent years. In February 2019, Stewart, who only had assumed the position of clerk one month before, discovered 1,148 unopened ballots in a secured election room that were not counted toward the previous races. The unopened ballots that were counted potentially affected one race, the Center Township Board.