Police: Woman battered during residential burglary

The Kokomo Police Department is seeking a suspect after a woman was battered and robbed at her residence, according to police.
On March 10 at approximately 11:30 a.m., KPD officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of East Center Road in reference to a burglary. Officers interviewed a female victim who reported finding a male in her residence who entered through an unlocked door. The victim reported the suspect demanded money. During the incident, the suspect battered the female and left the residence, taking several items. The victim suffered minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.
The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5’6”, weighing approximately 170 pounds, possibly in his late 30s to early 40s, with dark eyebrows, and a “bushy dark beard” with gray in it. The suspect was wearing an olive green jacket, dark pants, and a gray knitted sock hat.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Captain Mike Banush at 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.