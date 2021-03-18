Police: Suspects steal motorcycles, ride them out of Harley-Davidson

Police are investigating after four suspects allegedly stole four motorcycles and rode them out of Harley-Davidson.
Yesterday morning, the Kokomo Police Department responded to Harley-Davidson, located at 335 S. 00 E.W. in Kokomo, on a report of a burglary. Surveillance video from inside the business showed four suspects enter the showroom floor at approximately 3:22 a.m. All four individuals were wearing concealable clothing and motorcycle helmets.
The suspects selected one 2020 Street Glide Special motorcycle and three 2021 Street Glide Special motorcycles. The suspects were able to start the motorcycles and ride out of the building through the main showroom doors. Surveillance footage showed the suspects fleeing southbound on State Road 931.
The total value of the stolen motorcycles was estimated to be over $95,000.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dustin Spicer at 456-7194 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.