Police seize $15,000 worth of spice, firearms, money, other drugs

Two Kokomo men were arrested last Friday after police seized firearms, money, drugs, and drug packaging from one of their homes.
The Kokomo Police Department Drug Task Force was called to assist Howard County Probation and Howard County In-Home Detention officers on Feb. 7 with a residential home visit on James L. Warren, 40, at 1520 N. Purdum St. Howard County Probation officers observed suspected narcotics and ammunition in the residence and contacted KPD DTF.
Investigators of the DTF subsequently obtained a search warrant for Howard County Superior Court II for the residence. As a result of the search warrant, officers located US currency, three firearms, packaging for “spice,” suspected unpackaged synthetic cannabinoid with an estimated street value of $15,000, 29 grams of methamphetamine, 41 grams of an unknown controlled substance, and 104 grams of suspected heroin.
As a result of this investigation, Warren was arrested for dealing a narcotic drug (level 2 felony), dealing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), possession of a narcotic drug (level 3 felony) possession of methamphetamine (level 3 felony), and maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony). In addition, Brandon Wilson, 40, of Kokomo was arrested for dealing a narcotic drug (level 2 felony), dealing methamphetamine (level 2 felony), possession of a narcotic drug (level 3 felony) possession of methamphetamine (level 3 felony), visiting a common nuisance (class B misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony).
Howard County Sheriff Department Deputies also assisted on this investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Shane Melton at 456-7204 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.