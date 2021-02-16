Police seize drugs, guns, ammunition, cash

Howard County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a large amount of drugs along with handguns, ammunition, and cash while serving an arrest warrant last week.
On Feb. 12, deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant at 2103 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo, on 52-year-old Dwayne E. Jones. Jones was wanted on a Howard County Superior III Court warrant for possession of marijuana.
Deputies were greeted at the front door 27-year-old Roy A. Greer “and the overwhelming odor of
marijuana,” according to a press release from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office. During the search of the residence for Jones, deputies discovered a myriad of illegal narcotics and several weapons in plain view throughout the house.
Additionally, deputies located 34-year-old Haley M. Hounchell and 29-year-old Jordan Yates inside the residence. The occupants of the residence were secured, and a search warrant was applied for and granted out of the Howard Superior II Court.
Jones was not home and was later arrested on the outstanding warrant by the Kokomo Police Department during a traffic stop.
During the search of the residence and vehicles, deputies seized 281.7 grams of methamphetamine, 20.3 grams of marijuana, 7.9 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of heroin, unknown pills, handguns, ammunition, more than $1,000 in cash, scales, and multiple items of drug packaging and paraphernalia.
The following subjects were arrested and transported to the Howard County jail where they each remain on a $75,000 bond for the below charges:
Dwayne E. Jones
- Manufacturing/Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony
- Dealing a Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony
- Dealing a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 Felony
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor
Roy A. Greer
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Class 6 Felony
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor
Haley M. Hounchell
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Class 6 Felony
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor
Jordan Yates
- Manufacturing/Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony
- Dealing a Narcotic Drug, Level 2 Felony
- Dealing a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
- Visiting a Common Nuisance, Class B Misdemeanor