Police seize drugs, firearms, cash during investigation

Kokomo Police Department officers made three felony arrests after large amounts of drugs, several guns, and more than $8,000 in cash over the weekend.
On Oct. 8, officers Noah Moody and Garry Quirk conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Michael Sellars. The next day, on Oct. 10, Officer Derek Cole conducted a traffic stop and arrested Thomas Rainwater and Zachary Miller for several charges.
According to the KPD, the officers found a handgun, around two pounds of marijuana, “dozens” of THC vapes, THC wax, psilocybin mushrooms, and approximately $8,400 in cash. The officers arrested Sellars on the charges of maintaining a common nuisance, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and being a felon in possession of a handgun.
On Oct. 10, Cole arrested Rainwater and Miller after locating two handguns, approximately 64 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and a small amount of suspected marijuana. Rainwater was charged with resisting law enforcement, being serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana. Miller was charged for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.
The cases are still active for investigation. KPD encouraged anyone who may have information pertaining to the arrests to contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh 765-456-7204 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.