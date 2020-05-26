Police seek persons of interest in early morning shooting

Kokomo Police Department investigators are seeking two persons of interest after a teenager was shot earlier this morning.
At about 2:57 a.m., KPD officers responded to 920 E. Walnut St. in response to a shooting. Officers arrived and located a 17-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators spoke to a witness and believe there were more witnesses who fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. The victim was lifelined to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis for further medical treatment.
Investigators currently are looking for two persons of interest who have active warrants for their arrest. The persons of interest are 19-year-old Tatiana Moody and 20-year-old Bradley Morgan.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Cameron Cunningham #399, 765-456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Callers may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.