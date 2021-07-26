Police searching for Nicole Groleau after infant’s death ruled homicide

The Howard Superior IV Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Nicole Groleau for battery death to a person under 14-years-old (level 2 felony) and two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14-years old (level 5 felony).
The Kokomo Police Department were called to the 1600 block of Rue Royale North on April 25 because of an unresponsive and unconscious 10-month-old infant, Ace Groleau. Officers performed CPR and medics transported the infant to St. Vincent Hospital where the infant was pronounced deceased.
The Howard County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death as a homicide. Groleau’s bond has been set for $100,000.00 cash only.
The case remains an active investigation and anyone who knows Nicole Groleau’s whereabouts are encouraged to call Det. Cameron Cunningham at (765) 456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You can also call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip and the possibility to qualify for a cash reward.