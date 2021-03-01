Police: Search for Walmart theft suspects leads officers to meth lab at Motel 6

The search for two suspects who were witnessed stealing from Walmart yesterday led Kokomo Police Department officers to a meth lab at Motel 6.

Yesterday just before 4 p.m., officers with the Kokomo Police Department were given information about the suspects who allegedly were stealing from Walmart on Markland Avenue and their vehicle. The vehicle subsequently was located at Motel 6, 2808 S. Reed Road, around 6:22 p.m., and officers located the two suspects from Walmart and an additional male.

During the arrest, officers identified drug-related items in “plain view.” Detectives from the KPD Drug Task Force, along with a K9 officer, were called in to assist. A search warrant was obtained for the motel room, and during the search, a one-pot methamphetamine lab was found in the motel room, along with additional precursors used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine. A stolen firearm was also located.

The meth lab was dismantled and recovered by the Indiana State Police Methamphetamine Suppression Team.

The following individuals were arrested during this investigation:

Brittany P. Fraley, 28, Waterloo, Ind.

• Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

• Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Level 4 Felony

• Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony

• Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Level 6 Felony

• Theft with a Prior Conviction Level 6 Felony

• Possession of Marijuana, B-Misdemeanor

• Possession of Paraphernalia, C-Misdemeanor

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Brady M. Hagerman, 25, Garrett, Ind.

• Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

• Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony

• Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Level 6 Felony

• Theft with a Prior Conviction, Level 6 Felony

• Possession of Marijuana, B-Misdemeanor

• Possession of Paraphernalia, C-Misdemeanor

Logan M. Lewis, 34, Kendallville, Ind.

• Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

• Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony

• Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Level 6 Felony

• Possession of Marijuana, B-Misdemeanor

• Possession of Paraphernalia, C-Misdemeanor

• Felony Warrant and Misdemeanor Warrant out of Noble County

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Drew Wallsmith No. 389 at 765-456-7388 or by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.