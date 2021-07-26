Police search for vandal suspected of breaking car windows

A vandal broke multiple car windows Thursday night and Friday morning around the areas of the 100 block of East Ricketts, the 1880 block of South Union, the 1700 block of South Main, and the 1700 block of South Buckeye.
Kokomo Police were called between 8:30 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. to investigate the mischief. The damaged vehicles were parked at their residences.
Using a resident’s home surveillance system, police were able to find footage of a suspect possibly involved in the vandalism. They are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual.
Any information can be given to the Kokomo Police Department by calling (765) 459-5101 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You can also call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip and the possibility to qualify for a cash reward.
Video at: https://www.facebook.com/Kokomopolice/