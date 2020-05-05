Police: Officers seize $16,000 in drugs, $15,000 in cash, three firearms

Kokomo Police Department officers arrested a Kokomo man and woman on drug-related charges and child neglect following the execution of a search warrant yesterday.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the KPD K-9 unit, with assistance from the Drug Task Force, searched a home in the 1100 block of South Delphos Street and located three firearms, approximately 412 grams of marijuana, THC marijuana oil/wax, items associated with the distribution of marijuana oil/wax, all with a street value of approximately $16,000, along with “a small amount” of cocaine and $15,000 in U.S. currency believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.

As a result of this investigation, officers arrested:

Cody Schmitt, 28, Kokomo

Maintaining a common nuisance

Neglect of a dependent

Dealing marijuana

Possession of marijuana

Possession of cocaine

Shianna Foster, 22, Kokomo (no photo available)

Maintaining a common nuisance

Dealing marijuana

Neglect of a dependent

Possession of cocaine.

Officers were assisted by Child Protective Services and the Kokomo Police Department patrol division in this investigation.

This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh 765-456-7204 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.