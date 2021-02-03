Police looking for suspect after armed robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery yesterday.
On Feb. 2 around 7:40 p.m., officers with the Kokomo Police Department responded to a call for an armed robbery at the 2300 block of North Apperson Way. Officers spoke with a juvenile who told them he had been robbed at gunpoint while walking along the trail near Bon Air Trailer Park. The suspect took “undisclosed property” before fleeing the area, according to a release from KPD.
The victim told officers the suspect was a black male, around 16 to 17 years old, wearing a ski mask and a gray sweatshirt. Investigators obtained surveillance footage from near the area.
The case remains an active investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.