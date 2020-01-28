Police locate, arrest Kinsey escapee

Kokomo police have located and arrested a 17-year-old male who escaped from Kinsey Youth Center in December.
Yesterday, investigators with the Kokomo Police Department determined that Leevontay Brown was staying n Heber Springs, Ark., and identified a possible address where Brown was staying. Today, Brown was taken into custody by authorities in Heber Spring and arrested on an active warrant out of Howard Superior Court 4 for failure to appear for armed robbery, a level 3 felony.
His charges stemmed from an incident on Dec. 11 when KPD officers detained him for resisting law enforcement, battery on a police officer, dealing marijuana, possession of firearm without permit, and possession of stolen property after a traffic stop that was conducted in the 1400 Block of North Davis Road.
Brown was transported to the Kinsey Youth Center and escaped from custody shortly after arriving.
Since, KPD has issued press releases cautioning the public not to approach Brown if located.
KPD thanked the law enforcement officers of Heber Springs and the Cleburne County Sheriff Department for their assistance with apprehending Brown. No injuries were reported during this apprehension. Brown is pending extradition to Indiana.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.