Police: ‘Large amount’ of drugs, gun, money seized

Kokomo police arrested three people, two from Frankfort and one from Mulberry, after finding drugs, money, and a loaded gun in their vehicle.

Yesterday, Kokomo Police Department officers were on routine patrol in the area of Markland Avenue and Armstrong Street when they observed a silver four-door Buick traveling southbound on Armstrong Street from Markland Avenue at a high rate of speed. Officers eventually caught up to the vehicle that then was parked in a driveway of a residence located in the area of Boulevard Road and Armstrong Street.

Officers Ty Solomon and Officer Alex Toth made contact with the occupants of the vehicle. During their contact with the vehicle and occupants, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Officers conducted an investigation where they found and seized a “large amount” of methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, heroin, a loaded 9 mm handgun, and US currency. All three occupants were taken into custody.

Christopher Cook, 29, Frankfort, was charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; violent felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony; dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony; possession of hypodermic syringe/needle, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of a firearm without a permit, Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.

Calee Albertson, 28, Frankfort, was charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; violent felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony; dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony; possession of hypodermic syringe/needle, a Level 6 felony; visiting a common nuisance, Class B misdemeanor; possession of a firearm without a permit, Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.

Sara Hensley, 19, Mulberry, was charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; violent felon in possession of a firearm, Level 4 felony; dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony; a possession of hypodermic syringe/needle, a Level 6 felony; visiting a common nuisance, Class B misdemeanor; possession of a firearm without a permit, Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.

This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lt. Rodman 765-456-7283 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.