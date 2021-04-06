Police: Kokomo Cab vehicles stolen, business ransacked

Police are investigating after they say suspects stole vehicles from Kokomo Cab and ransacked the business.
On Easter morning, police responded to a call in reference to a robbery at Kokomo Cab, 625 N. Washington St. Several vehicles reportedly were stolen, according to a release from KPD, and the business had been ransacked. Employees reported that someone entered the business, ransacked the inside of the business, and stole two vehicles from the lot.
Investigators located two of the stolen vehicles parked several blocks from Kokomo Cab. Investigators obtained surveillance video from a nearby business and found one of the suspects on the video.
This case remains active for investigation. If anyone knows the identity of the suspect depicted in the surveillance photo or has additional information, contact Sgt. Bruce Rood at 456-7332 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.