Police: Juvenile fight leads to shooting at Kokomo Beach

A juvenile was shot yesterday at Kokomo Beach, and investigators believe a fight with at least five young males led to the shooting.
Yesterday, just after 5 p.m., officers with the Kokomo Police Department were dispatched to Kokomo Beach, 508 W. Park Ave., in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later flown to Indianapolis for further treatment.
Deputies from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department located another juvenile male leaving the area who was in possession of a handgun. The juvenile male was detained and later taken to the Kinsey Youth Center for dangerous possession of a firearm, Level 5 felony; and possession of a stolen handgun, Level 6 felony.
Investigators interviewed several witnesses and learned of a fight involving at least five juvenile males prior to the shooting. Investigators are attempting to identify these juveniles.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Mike Banush at 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.