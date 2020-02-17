Police: Investigators uncover video of others being held captive

More arrests were made in relation to the Feb. 3 shooting death of a Kokomo woman and the discovery of a man who had been confined to a bathtub for 11 days.
According to a KPD press release, while investigating the shooting death of Lashay Young-Beard and the discovery of a man who had been confined against his will near where the woman’s body was found at 703 S. Courtland Ave., investigators discovered video of two other incidents of individuals being held captive.
On Feb. 3, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Kokomo Police responded to the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue on a report of “shots fired.” Upon arrival, officers located a female victim in the back yard of 703 South Courtland Avenue. The victim was identified as Lashay R. Young-Beard, age 25, of Kokomo.
As the responding officers cleared the residence of 703 S. Courtland Ave., a 24-year-old male was located in the bathtub of the residence. This male was bound with duct tape on his mouth, wrists, and ankles. The male reported that he had been confined at that residence for 11 days. The male reported individuals known to him and Young-Beard had confined, battered, and burned him with hot water at that residence over a period of days. This victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.
Investigators obtained arrest warrants from Howard Superior II Court for the arrest of three individuals involved in the incident. All three suspects were arrested on the warrants and remain in custody. These suspects were identified as Troy L. Wilson, Uriah M. Levy, and Steven B. Allen.
While continuing to investigate the South Courtland incident, investigators uncovered a video. This video depicted two additional victims who had been confined, beaten, and tortured at an eastside Kokomo residence in the fall of 2019. Investigators located and interviewed these victims. One was a 22-year-old female, and the other was a 24-year-old male. These victims confirmed of being in the video and advised of a second incident where they were confined and beaten at a southside residence during the winter of 2019. The female reported that she was raped during the second incident. Both victims advised they were scared for their lives, so they did not report the incidents to the police.
As a result of these two additional investigations, on Feb. 12, investigators obtained arrest warrants from Howard Superior II Court for the arrest of four individuals:
Troy L. Wilson, 31, for two counts of criminal confinement, a level 3 felony; and two counts of aggravated battery, a level 3 Felony; three counts of battery, level 5 and 6 felony; and one count of rape, a level 3 felony.
Jamie A. Travis, 33, for two counts of criminal confinement, a level 3 felony; two counts of aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; two counts of criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony; and two counts of battery, a level 5 felony.
Amanda Bogue, 32, for two counts of criminal confinement, a level 3 felony; two counts of aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; two counts of criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony; and two counts of battery, a level 5 felony.
Brittany A. Causey, 21, for two counts of criminal confinement, a level 3 felony; and one count of battery, a level 6 felony.
All four suspects have $500,000 bonds with no 10%, no bondsman, and no credit cards.
All four suspects have been arrested for the warrants. Wilson, Bogue, and Causey are currently in the Howard County jail while Travis is currently in the Cass County jail.
These cases remain active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.