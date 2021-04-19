Police investigate Grocery Sack robbery

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals who allegedly robbed a local business.

On April 17 at approximately 6 a.m., officers with the Kokomo Police Department responded to the Grocery Sack, located at 105 E. Defenbaugh St., in response to a burglary that had been discovered by employees. Surveillance footage showed a group of four to five individuals stealing vaping devices and cartridges from the store.

Two of the individuals wore face coverings during the robbery, and all were garbed in dark clothing and backpacks.

Surveillance footage captured the suspects fleeing on bicycles and at least one fleeing on foot.

KPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals from the robbery.

This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to

contact Detective Dustin Spicer at 765-456-7194, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at

(765) 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.