The Kokomo Police Department is investigating after a convenience store was robbed over the weekend.
On Feb. 29, at approximately 11:51 p.m., officers responded to DP Mart, 3029 W. Sycamore St. on a reported armed robbery. Employees reported a gold Chevrolet Blazer pulled into the parking lot and dropped off a black male subject. The black male entered the store, pointed a handgun at the employees, and demanded money from the employees.
The suspect was described as a black male, 5-8” height, medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a ski mask. The suspect left the scene in the gold Chevrolet Blazer with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. No injuries were reported in this case.
These case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Brent Wines at 456-7342 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.