Police investigate after man gets shot in the leg

Kokomo Police Department officers are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg yesterday.
On Feb. 23 around 3 p.m. officers responded to 706 E. North St. for a call of shots fired with a subject shot in the leg. Upon arrival officers located the victim, Reed M. Turner, 33, with a single gunshot wound to his leg. The suspect was described by witnesses as a white male driving a gold jeep or blazer that left northbound on Purdum Street, moments after the shooting. Turner was transported to St. Vincent Hospital for treatment.
Investigators were able to obtain surveillance video from the area.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Erik Fogg 765-456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.