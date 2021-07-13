Police fielded only 15 fireworks complaints during 2021 season

With a new fireworks ordinance instituted earlier this year, law enforcement in Kokomo fielded almost half the fireworks calls as it did last year.

According to Kokomo Police Department Major Brian Seldon, officers responded to 15 calls for fireworks complaints between June 29 to July 5 this year, down from 27 in the same period in 2020. There were no citations or arrests made from any of the calls in both periods.

The fireworks ordinance, passed by the Kokomo Common Council in May, allows fireworks to be set off in the summer from June 29 to July 9 from 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset, with extended hours from 10 a.m. to midnight on the Fourth of July.

Over the course of many Kokomo Common Council meetings, citizens often came before the council to express concerns that their neighborhoods were especially affected by fireworks, such as Indian Heights.

Seldon said that calls ranged “all over” Kokomo and were not concentrated in any particular area. He said the majority of the 15 calls this year occurred on July 4 and 5.

The KPD major theorized that many of the individuals setting off fireworks that led to calls for service may have stopped before law enforcement officers responded to the area.

“It may have stopped prior to officers getting there,” Seldon said. “There was a call for service, but they may have not identified the actual person who was firing off the fireworks. They may have stopped prior to the officers getting there.”

The fact that no citations were issued by any KPD officers during that time comes on the heels of an addition to the fireworks ordinance that required complainants to be affiants, meaning that they would have to provide their names and addresses to the police department and, if necessary, “be available as a witness if the citation is disputed and a court hearing necessary,” according to the ordinance.

The amendment was criticized by supporters of the ordinance, who compared it to “painting a bullseye on the affiant’s back.”

District 2 Councilman Lynn Rudolph requested the amendment, saying that, without it, he would not vote “yes” on the ordinance.

KPD Chief Doug Stout, in a council meeting earlier this year, admitted that enforcement of the ordinance would be a “low priority” for KPD officers.

Regardless, Seldon said that calls for fireworks and other noise ordinance violations usually are concentrated around the Fourth of July and that “you would hope” the ordinance had some effect on the low number of calls for service for fireworks complaints.

“Around this time of the year, every year, we get more than your average calls for noise and fireworks during this time of the year,” Seldon said. “That ordinance seemed like it would help curb some of the calls for service, but you still have those who choose to possibly or maybe light fireworks after the time frame in the ordinance. You would hope it would curb the violations or the amount of calls ... you hope that some of the calls, that people would comply with the ordinance, but we do make more calls during this time of the year.”